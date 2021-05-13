Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Bill C-10 doesn’t pose free speech concern despite social media impact, justice minister finds

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'O’Toole says new amendments to Bill C-10 ‘do not protect the freedom of expression’' O’Toole says new amendments to Bill C-10 ‘do not protect the freedom of expression’
WATCH: O’Toole says new amendments to Bill C-10 ‘do not protect the freedom of expression’

Bill C-10’s amendments regulating everything you post on social media don’t pose any charter-related free speech concerns, Canada’s Justice Minister David Lametti said in the second charter review of the bill.

Read more: Feds asking Canadians to take ‘leap of faith’ that Bill C-10 won’t hurt free speech: experts

The finding was issued Thursday after a second charter statement was conducted on the bill. Opposition MPs had requested the new charter statement after multiple experts warned the latest version of the bill could allow the government to regulate everything you post on social media.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Social Media tagCRTC tagBill C-10 tagc-10 taggovernment regulation social media tagBill C-10 charter statements tagBill C-10 free speech tagCRTC regulation social media taggovernment regulation online tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers