Trudeau did not break federal ethics rules in WE Charity scandal — but Morneau did: report

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not break federal ethics rules in what has become known as the WE Charity scandal — but his former finance minister, Bill Morneau, did.

Mario Dion, the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner, issued his reports into the conduct of both Trudeau and Morneau on Thursday and found that while Trudeau did not violate the rules, Morneau broke three provisions in the Conflict of Interest Act.

Mario Dion, the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner, issued his reports into the conduct of both Trudeau and Morneau on Thursday and found that while Trudeau did not violate the rules, Morneau broke three provisions in the Conflict of Interest Act.

The reports, titled Trudeau III and Morneau II, mark the third time Trudeau has been investigated for accusations of breaking federal ethics rules since he became prime minister in 2015, and the second time for Morneau, who quit federal politics last year.

The first report looked at Trudeau’s vacation on the Aga Khan’s private Bahamian island, while the second probed accusations of political interference at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

The prime minister was found to have broken the rules on those first two occasions, but not in relation to his family’s ties to the WE Charity.

“There was no opportunity to further Mr. Trudeau’s own interests or those of his relatives from WE’s role as administrator of the CSSG or from its Social Entrepreneurship proposal,” Dion said.

The CSSG refers to the Canadian Student Service Grant, the now-cancelled $912-million student program the government had selected WE Charity to administer last summer.

Trudeau’s mother and brother have financial ties to WE Charity and have been paid to appear at its events. Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau has also appeared at events and received payment, as well as had tens of thousands of dollars in expenses reimbursed for those appearances.

Dion said he found no evidence those ties and Trudeau’s handling of the file violated the rules.

“I am satisfied that there was no opportunity to further Mr. Trudeau’s own interests or those of his relatives from WE’s role as administrator of the CSSG or from its Social Entrepreneurship proposal,” he wrote, noting that federal rules apply only to actual conflicts of interest, not the appearance of them.

“In this regard, I determined that without an actual conflict of interest or a clear legislative prohibition against apparent conflicts of interest, I could not conclude that a contravention occurred.”

Yet Dion said Morneau’s ties to the controversial organization did break the rules.

Dion found that Morneau violated conflict of interest provisions on three specific aspects and that those findings were directly linked to the fact that Morneau’s relationship with WE Charity co-founder Craig Kielberger meets the definition of a “friend” under the rules.

Public office holders are prohibited from making or participating in making decisions that they know or reasonably should know would further the private interests of themselves, their relatives or friends.

They are also deemed to be in conflicts of interest when they exercise their duties or powers in any way that “provides an opportunity to further their private interests or those of their relatives or friends or to improperly further another person’s private interests.”

They also must recuse themselves from any matters where they would be in a conflict of interest.

Dion said that Morneau broke all three of those rules and that WE Charity got “preferential” treatment.

“The examination found the relationship between Mr. Morneau and WE included an unusually high degree of involvement between their representatives and afforded WE unfettered access to the Office of the Minister of Finance, which amounted to preferential treatment,” Dion’s office said.

“Commissioner Dion also found that the preferential treatment was based on Mr. Morneau’s relationship with Mr. Craig Kielburger, the co-founder of WE.”

The report noted that Morneau “should have recused himself from discussions on these matters due to his friendship with Mr. Kielburger,” but did not do so.

