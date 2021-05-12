Menu

Traffic

Woman seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash involving TTC streetcar, high-end sports car

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 10:01 pm
A sports car was heavily damaged after a collision involving a streetcar on Queen Street East in Toronto's east end. View image in full screen
A sports car was heavily damaged after a collision involving a streetcar on Queen Street East in Toronto's east end. Doug Bingley

A woman has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash involving a streetcar and a high-end sports car in the city’s east end Wednesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Queen Street East near Maclean Avenue, east of Woodbine Avenue, just before 9 p.m.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News three vehicles were involved in the collision — two passenger vehicles and a TTC streetcar.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t clear as of Wednesday night, but a Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said two people were injured and a person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers closed off Queen Street East between Glen Manor Drive and Balsam Avenue for the investigation.

