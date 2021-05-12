Canadian Forces member charged in death of army reservist shot during training at CFB Wainwright

The Canadian Forces says it has charged one of its members in the death of an army reservist from British Columbia during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta last year.
The military says Cpl. Lars Callsen, of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, has been charged with one count of negligence.
The military says the case is proceeding through the military justice system.
In late October, 29-year-old Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment was shot while taking part in live-fire training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.
Choi, who was serving alongside members of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry at the time, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.
He died the next day.
Choi joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2016 and was a trained infantry soldier. Choi had been training with the P.P.C.L.I at CFB Wainwright for an exercise that focuses on core light infantry skills.
CFB Wainwright is located in east-central Alberta, about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
Read more: Black Hawk helicopters spotted over Edmonton are part of Exercise Maple Resolve at CFB Wainwright
Comments