Almost 4,000 COVID-19 vaccinations done in Waterloo Region on Tuesday

More than three times the COVID-19 vaccinations were done in Waterloo Region on Tuesday than were done on Monday.

Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force says it has done 233,581 vaccinations of area residents, up 3,914 from a day earlier.

Just over 35 per cent of the area’s 588,000 residents have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the task force.

The number has not increased much over the past couple of days as the region’s clinics were closed on Monday while some major changes were done to its dashboard on Tuesday including differentiating between doses given to residents and non-residents.

The website also provides a breakdown of where things are in connection to each age group.

The stated target is to get to 75 per cent of the population vaccinated, which would, in theory, achieve herd immunity.

So far, only 19.53 per cent of residents over the age of 80 have received both necessary shots, although 83.07 per cent of them have had a single dose.

At the far end of the spectrum, only 0.85 per cent of people aged 18 and 19 years have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine while only 13.06 per cent of the teens have had a single shot.

It’s important to note, however, that vaccines were rolled out for those over the age of 80 first. Younger age groups opened up only recently except for those in at-risk categories.