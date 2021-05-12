Menu

Crime

2 people charged, $45K in drugs seized in Fort Saskatchewan bust

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 1:22 pm
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP charge two men in connection to drug investigation. View image in full screen
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP charge two men in connection to drug investigation. File/Global News

Two Fort Saskatchewan men are facing numerous charges in connection to a drug investigation in the Alberta community.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said its traffic and crime reduction unit began an investigation after receiving a tip about drugs allegedly being trafficked from a home in the Weskpark area in Fort Saskatchewan.

RCMP said the unit conducted surveillance on the home and witnessed activities consistent with drug trafficking.

The RCMP said on Tuesday, the traffic and crime reduction unit conducted a search warrant at the home where they seized about pound of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, pills, five replica firearms along with swords, machetes and counterfeit currency.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized was $45,000, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Robert Ferko, 29, and Kevin Joseph Gorniak, 35, have both been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of unlawfully producing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Ferko has also been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance, three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release and failing to comply with a probation order.

Gorniak is facing the additional offences of failing to comply with conditions of a release order and possession of counterfeit currency.

Both men have been taken in to custody and will appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Thursday.

