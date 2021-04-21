Fort Saskatchewan RCMP create exchange zone to reduce crime and conflict

Send this page to someone via email

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP is using a creative tactic to reduce crime and conflict in the community.

The detachment has created an exchange zone outside its station, which consists of two parking stalls in the detachment’s parking lot.

RCMP said the concept has multiple purposes including allowing those who want to finalize an online purchase to do so at the exchange zone.

“We encourage anyone making online purchases, or selling items online, to arrange their meetings with the other party here at the detachment,” Insp. Mike McCauley said. “If someone isn’t willing to meet you at the detachment, I would consider that a red flag, and would be cautious from there on out.”

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP is also encouraging parents to use the detachment’s parking stalls for child custody exchanges.

“We actually see a lot of people currently use the front parking lot to exchange kids back and forth. Some custody orders even have those conditions right in them, so having a designated “Exchange Zone” really makes sense to us,” Cpl. Jennifer Brown said.

The RCMP detachment said the parking spots are not monitored regularly by police, but a person can walk into the detachment during business hours if assistance is needed.

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment is not the first to introduce the exchange zone; the Edson RCMP detachment introduced a similar concept earlier this month, and Edmonton police did the same last year outside their southwest division station.

