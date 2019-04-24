Winnipeg police make arrests after string of robberies from online sales

Four people have been arrested after a number of people were injured in robberies during face-to-face meetings from online sales.

Police tweeted Tuesday night, warning people to avoid face-to-face sales until further notice.

WPS are currently investigating a # of robberies. A number of victims have been injured and linked by using online personal sales. Please consider avoiding face to face sales until further notice. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 24, 2019

READ MORE: Police investigate online ad robberies

Just under an hour later, police tweeted they had made arrests and the threat was likely over.

4 people have just been arrested as likely suspects in a series of robberies linked to face-to-face meetings from online sales. Plse continue to excise caution, however, we believe the threat is over. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 24, 2019

Global News has reached out to police for more information.