Winnipeg police make arrests after string of robberies from online sales
Four people have been arrested after a number of people were injured in robberies during face-to-face meetings from online sales.
Police tweeted Tuesday night, warning people to avoid face-to-face sales until further notice.
Just under an hour later, police tweeted they had made arrests and the threat was likely over.
Global News has reached out to police for more information.
