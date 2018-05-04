Crime
Winnipeg Police investigating multiple online ad robberies

Winnipeg Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating numerous robberies stemming from online classified ads.

Police are reminding people that online sales allow criminals to remain anonymous, while at the same time taking advantage of unsuspecting buyers and sellers.

In a media release Friday, officers provided some crime prevention tips to ensure everyone stays safe while navigating online classifieds.

    • Ask for a photo of the serial number before meeting and attempt to confirm the item hasn’t been reported stolen
    • Don’t give out personal information
    • Google the buyer/sellers name
    • Ask about the history of the item being sold
    • Meet during daylight hours
    • Make arrangements to meet in the public place equipped with surveillance cameras
    • Do not transfer/provide money to the person before receiving the product
    • Do not meet someone alone
    • Use generic photos
    • Follow your gut – if something feels wrong, it probably is
