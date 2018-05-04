Winnipeg Police investigating multiple online ad robberies

Winnipeg Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating numerous robberies stemming from online classified ads.

Police are reminding people that online sales allow criminals to remain anonymous, while at the same time taking advantage of unsuspecting buyers and sellers.



Tips:https://t.co/uFOdlGqNPB — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 4, 2018

In a media release Friday, officers provided some crime prevention tips to ensure everyone stays safe while navigating online classifieds.