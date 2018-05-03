Winnipeg police investigating door-to-door sales, inspection complaints

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking into reports of suspicious salespeople making the rounds in the city.

Since April 11, police have received complaints from people saying a group of men knocked on their door wanting to conduct an in-home inspection and offering plumbing and filtration products and services.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said Thursday the police service has received calls at every single district office across Winnipeg. She said there were eight incidents that they knew of but expects there were many more that were not reported.

Skrabek said they are investigating to determine whether or not the door-to-door campaign is legitimate.

“We’re not yet convinced that it is a scam,” she said. “We have a good hunch that it is an actual company from out of town that is misrepresenting themselves.”

The City of Winnipeg said they are not currently conducting any neighbourhood inspections. Information about known testing schemes is available on the city website.

Skrabek suggested even if the company is above-board, there are better options for area residents than one from outside the province.

“There are plenty of local companies who would be able to offer similar services,” she said.

Police issued a reminder about what homeowners should look for in deciding whether or not to open their doors. In particular, they said, employees of a company should have valid ID.

Skrabek said when in doubt, just don’t answer the door.

Here is a list of suggestions from WPS: