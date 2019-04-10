Crime
April 10, 2019 3:26 pm

Edmonton man allegedly assaulted in Kijiji iPhone sale

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton police are searching for a man wanted in a assault and attempted robbery investigation, April 10, 2019.

Edmonton Police Service, Courtesy
Edmonton police are searching for a man connected to an alleged attempted robbery and assault.

Police said a man made arrangements online to buy an iPhone listed on Kijiji on March 11.

READ MORE: Edmonton police warn of ‘bad guys’ on the other end of Kijiji, Craigslist deals

The man selling the phone and the suspect agreed to meet at 97 Street and 118 Avenue to make the sale, police said.

When the two men arrived, the man claiming to want to buy the phone allegedly assaulted the seller in an attempt to steal the phone, according to police.

Police said the suspect was not able to steal the phone but was able to get away.

READ MORE: Police creating ‘safe zones’ for those buying and selling online

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a coloured jacket at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

