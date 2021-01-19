Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 Mountie injured, 2 people arrested during pursuit near Edmonton following gun incident

By Allison Bench & Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 10:21 pm
An RCMP officer was taken to hospital following an incident that involved a police pursuit near Vermillion, Alta.
An RCMP officer was taken to hospital following an incident that involved a police pursuit near Vermillion, Alta. Courtesy / Arthur Green

One RCMP officer was taken to hospital after a collision during a pursuit on Highway 21, which began after a suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a person in the eastern Alberta town of Vermilion.

Police told Global News the gun incident is believed to have happened at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Vermilion, which is about 180 km directly east of Edmonton.

The suspects involved fled the scene in a black SUV, which was located about an hour later near Edmonton.

Read more: 3 people face dozens of charges after Edmonton police seize more than $80K worth of drugs, cash

Two RCMP cruisers spotted the vehicle driving south in the northbound lane on Highway 21, south of Fort Saskatchewan near Township Road 542, around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the first police vehicle made contact with the SUV and rolled into the ditch neat Township Road 540.

Story continues below advertisement

The second RCMP vehicle also connected with the SUV and was able to stop it near Township Road 534. Two suspects, who were both wanted on outstanding warrants, were arrested and charges are pending.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAlberta crimeStrathcona CountyFort SaskatchewanStrathcona County RCMPfort saskatchewan rcmpHighway 21Alberta Highway Crashofficer injuredVermilionVermilion RCMPalberta highway 21RCMP vehicle crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers