1 Mountie injured, 2 people arrested during pursuit near Edmonton following gun incident

Send this page to someone via email

One RCMP officer was taken to hospital after a collision during a pursuit on Highway 21, which began after a suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a person in the eastern Alberta town of Vermilion.

Police told Global News the gun incident is believed to have happened at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Vermilion, which is about 180 km directly east of Edmonton.

The suspects involved fled the scene in a black SUV, which was located about an hour later near Edmonton.

Two RCMP cruisers spotted the vehicle driving south in the northbound lane on Highway 21, south of Fort Saskatchewan near Township Road 542, around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the first police vehicle made contact with the SUV and rolled into the ditch neat Township Road 540.

Story continues below advertisement

The second RCMP vehicle also connected with the SUV and was able to stop it near Township Road 534. Two suspects, who were both wanted on outstanding warrants, were arrested and charges are pending.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.