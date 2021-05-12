Allegedly impaired driver crashes into home then flees: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna say a local resident is facing potential charges after their SUV crashed into a home on Tuesday night and they fled the scene.

According to the RCMP, a blue Kia SUV hit a residence along the 300 block of Mugford Road just after 8 p.m., causing damage to the building but no known injuries. The road is residential with single-family homes.

“Witnesses stated that the female driver, and lone occupant, fled the scene on foot,” said Kelowna RCMP, adding she was located a short distance away.

Police said the officer noticed signs of alcohol impairment and the driver was taken to the detachment for breath testing, with her samples in excess of the legal limit.

The 30-year-old Kelowna woman was released from custody, with police saying she has a future court date and that the full findings will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

