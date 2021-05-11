Armed suspect robs business in Kelowna, RCMP says

Send this page to someone via email

A man reportedly armed with a handgun robbed a business on the 1400 block of Highway 33 W in Kelowna, according to Kelowna RCMP.

“The suspect entered the business where he allegedly produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

The alleged robbery took place on May 9, just before 3 p.m.

The suspect is described by police as a man wearing sunglasses, a toque, a black jacket, a backpack and a medical mask on his face.

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.