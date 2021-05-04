Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop: West Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RCMP say a suspected police impersonator is facing potential charges, after an off-duty officer spotted him allegedly conducting a traffic stop this past weekend.

According to police, on Saturday afternoon, May 1, the off-duty officer noticed a non-police vehicle with what appeared to be police lights in the grille.

The vehicle appeared to have pulled over another car near the intersection of Highway 97 and Drought Road in Peachland, just before 3 p.m.

“The concerned off-duty officer reported this to the West Kelowna RCMP,” police said in a press release.

“A front line officer attended and located the suspicious vehicle, and initiated an investigation.”

Police say the suspect vehicle, a white smaller-sized SUV, had strobing lights on the dash, consistent with police vehicles.

“While dealing with the driver the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption, and open alcohol was located inside the vehicle,” said police.

RCMP say the driver, a 64-year-old man, was taken into custody, but was later released on conditions for a future court date. He was also issued a 90-day roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded.

“RCMP is appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any other information that may aid our investigators to contact the West Kelowna RCMP,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“We will be looking into potential connections with other reports of possible police impersonation. At this time, we have not established any direct links.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and that anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

