Alberta program allows small and medium business to apply for COVID-19 rapid tests

Send this page to someone via email

Small and medium businesses can now get access to COVID-19 rapid testing kits through their local chamber of commerce.

According to a Wednesday news release from the province, interested businesses can apply to receive the kits directly from their chamber.

“This partnership gives businesses another leg up to move our economy forward,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

“By making it easier to access rapid testing kits when and where they need them, we are providing businesses with a vital tool to protect their workers and the Albertans they serve.”

Local chambers will need to sign an agreement, then Alberta Health will provide rapid tests, along with a pre-approved screening plan.

Story continues below advertisement

A chamber membership is not required, the province said, and local chambers will work with all businesses and not-for-profit organizations interested in receiving these kits.

Every week businesses will report to their local chamber how many tests were performed and how many were positive. That information will then be shared with Alberta Health.

“This partnership between the Government of Alberta and participating community chambers of commerce will expedite and streamline the process for Alberta businesses, in particular small and medium enterprises,” Ken Kobly, the president and CEO of Alberta Chambers of Commerce said.

“This will lead to more tests being administered and will hopefully contribute to stopping the spike.”

Story continues below advertisement

If a positive result is received from one of these tests, the person will not be able to return to work and must isolate. Anyone who receives a positive result through a rapid test is encouraged to schedule a follow-up PCR test.

Any participating business or organization will need to make sure those conducting the tests are properly trained. There are training resources available on the province’s website.