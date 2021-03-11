Menu

Canada
March 11 2021 6:49pm
02:05

Alberta launches COVID-19 rapid testing pilot project at 2 Calgary schools

Alberta Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange reveals details of a pilot project that will launch COVID-19 rapid testing at two Calgary schools.

