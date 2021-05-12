COVID-19: 16th death in Northumberland County; HKPR health unit to host more immunization clinics

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit for the second straight day reported a COVID-19 death in Northumberland County Wednesday.

Details on the 16th death were not immediately available. The 15th death was reported on Tuesday in the county. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit now reports 73 deaths, which includes 56 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County.

On Wednesday, the health unit also reported five new cases: three in the Kawarthas and two in Northumberland County.

As of Wednesday’s update, there are now 96 active cases, down from 99 reported on Tuesday. The active cases include 61 in the Kawarthas (one more since Tuesday), 31 in Northumberland County (down four since Tuesday) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The number of variant cases of COVID-19 is now at 483, up from 475 reported on Tuesday. Cases include 195 in the Kawarthas, 263 in Northumberland County and 25 in Haliburton County.

The health unit reports 1,610 resolved cases of the 1,766 cumulative cases since March 2020 — approximately 91 per cent of the cases.

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday, leaving the following active outbreaks:

Dairy Queen restaurant in Lindsay: Declared Tuesday with five cases

OPP offender transport unit in Lindsay: Declared Sunday with five cases.

Staples and Swain law firm on William Street South in Lindsay: Declared May 6, case details not available.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for May 12, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Wednesday:

Hospitalized cases: 65 — up one since Tuesday. Five people are currently in an area hospital (down one from Tuesday), five in an intensive care unit (up one since Tuesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports eight admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, up one since Tuesday.

VACCINE SUPPLY

On Wednesday, the health unit says additional vaccine supply will be arriving in the coming weeks, prompting an increase in the number of clinics in May.

“We have been hearing from the province for some time that we would be seeing a dramatic increase in the amount of vaccine being sent to us and it appears that time is approaching,” stated Dr. Natalie Bocking, medical officer of health. “We have asked people to be patient and wait their turn for their chance to get vaccinated. With the province expanding the groups of people eligible to book appointments and the increased deliveries of vaccine, the time is now here for more residents to book their appointments to get vaccinated.”

Until the end of May, the health unit will be hosting 24 different mass immunization clinics in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County, in addition to the clinics hosted by Ross Memorial Hospital at the Lindsay Exhibition.

Clinic dates and locations as well as pharmacies offering vaccinations can be found online.

Two location changes include:

Campbellford: The immunization clinic has moved to the Campbellford and District Curling and Racquet Club on Front Street with the first clinic at the new location scheduled for May 13. Anyone who received their first dose at the Trent Hills Emergency Base will need to go to the new location for their second dose appointment.

Haliburton: The clinic location at the A.J. Larue Community Centre will close later in May. The number of people seeing appointments at this location has typically been low.

As of Tuesday, individuals considered “At Risk” and as part of Group 2 of essential workers who cannot work from home are eligible to book appointments. As of Thursday, individuals who were born in 1981 or earlier can book appointments through the provincial booking system.

The health unit is also working with its health-care partners and local EMS services to ensure those residents who are housebound are receiving their vaccination.

“We know that getting vaccinated is our best shot at helping us stay healthy and bring an end to this pandemic,” Bocking said. “We all want to return to a time when we can get back together with our family and friends, and having as many people vaccinated as possible is the best way we can start to see things return to normal again.”