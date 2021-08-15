SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Madawaska—Restigouche

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:53 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Madawaska-Restigouche. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Madawaska-Restigouche. ELECTIONS CANADA

This rural riding in northwestern New Brunswick includes Edmundston, Kedgwick and Campbellton.

The riding has been a Liberal stronghold in recent years, with the exception of 2011 when Conservative Bernard Valcourt won the seat with 40.6 per cent of the vote.

The riding returned to the Liberals in 2015 when René Arseneault won the seat with 55.7 per cent of the vote. He retained the seat in 2019 with 50.3 per cent of the vote.

French is the mother tongue for 80 per cent of people living in Madawaska—Restigouche, the second-highest number of French speakers in Canada outside Quebec.

Trending Stories

Candidates

Liberal: René Arseneault (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagnew-brunswick tag2021 election tag2021 federal election tagMadawaska-Restigouche tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCanada election riding tagRene Arseneault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers