Canada election: Madawaska—Restigouche

This rural riding in northwestern New Brunswick includes Edmundston, Kedgwick and Campbellton.

The riding has been a Liberal stronghold in recent years, with the exception of 2011 when Conservative Bernard Valcourt won the seat with 40.6 per cent of the vote.

The riding returned to the Liberals in 2015 when René Arseneault won the seat with 55.7 per cent of the vote. He retained the seat in 2019 with 50.3 per cent of the vote.

French is the mother tongue for 80 per cent of people living in Madawaska—Restigouche, the second-highest number of French speakers in Canada outside Quebec.

Candidates

Liberal: René Arseneault (incumbent)

