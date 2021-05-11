Battleford, Sask., business offers reward for stolen iguana decoration

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan business is hoping the community can come to the rescue after its mascot was allegedly stolen over the weekend.

Chris Odishaw was expecting last weekend to be a relaxing one at the lake. Instead, he was called back into the town of Battleford, Sask., after someone broke into his furniture store.

“Saturday morning, around 11 o’clock, I get a phone call that there’s been a break-and-enter here at Battleford Furniture. Basically a brick went through the window and they couldn’t see anything stolen,” Odishaw said.

Sofas, chairs and paintings were still in the store but something was missing.

“But the window that was broken was right in front of where we kept our pet iguana,” Odishaw said.

The business’s mascot, called Iggy, is actually a 50-pound decoration, which was for sale.

RCMP are investigating and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Iggy has been with the team at Battleford Furniture for two years. It was a customer favourite and his disappearance has brought some levity to the community.

“Now the good news of it is that we’ve not had to talk about COVID-19 for days now. I mean, Iggy is on the top of everyone’s mind and it’s the number one piece of discussion,” Odishaw said.

“We have lots of cool, one-of-a-kind pieces. Iggy is one of those things that caught everybody’s eye, but you had to have a special place in your heart to take it home. Not everybody wants a pet iguana.”

Odishaw has posted a $1,000 reward for its return or information about its new owner.