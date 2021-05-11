Menu

Crime

Battleford, Sask., business offers reward for stolen iguana decoration

By Kyle Benning & Thomas Piller Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 8:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Battleford, Sask., business offers reward for stolen iguana decoration' Battleford, Sask., business offers reward for stolen iguana decoration
WATCH: Battleford Furniture store is putting up a $1,000 reward in hopes of finding its beloved iguana decoration.

A Saskatchewan business is hoping the community can come to the rescue after its mascot was allegedly stolen over the weekend.

Chris Odishaw was expecting last weekend to be a relaxing one at the lake. Instead, he was called back into the town of Battleford, Sask., after someone broke into his furniture store.

Read more: ‘Extremely Canadian case’: Fence post theft leads to beaver dam in Saskatchewan

“Saturday morning, around 11 o’clock, I get a phone call that there’s been a break-and-enter here at Battleford Furniture. Basically a brick went through the window and they couldn’t see anything stolen,” Odishaw said.

Sofas, chairs and paintings were still in the store but something was missing.

“But the window that was broken was right in front of where we kept our pet iguana,” Odishaw said.

The business’s mascot, called Iggy, is actually a 50-pound decoration, which was for sale.

Read more: Record-holding rabbit allegedly ‘stolen’ in harebrained U.K. heist

RCMP are investigating and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Iggy has been with the team at Battleford Furniture for two years. It was a customer favourite and his disappearance has brought some levity to the community.

“Now the good news of it is that we’ve not had to talk about COVID-19 for days now. I mean, Iggy is on the top of everyone’s mind and it’s the number one piece of discussion,” Odishaw said.

“We have lots of cool, one-of-a-kind pieces. Iggy is one of those things that caught everybody’s eye, but you had to have a special place in your heart to take it home. Not everybody wants a pet iguana.”

Odishaw has posted a $1,000 reward for its return or information about its new owner.

