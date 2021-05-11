‘Extremely Canadian case’: Fence post theft leads to beaver dam in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A detachment of the Saskatchewan RCMP says it closed an “extremely Canadian case” last week.

A theft was reported after an individual had left a pile of posts on a rural property with which they planned to install a fence, but later discovered they’d gone missing, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Porcupine Plain RCMP were called to the complaint on May 7 and quickly solved the mystery when the fence posts were spotted in a nearby waterway.

“The stolen posts were located in a beaver dam,” Const. Conrad Rickards said in a statement.

“A beaver – or beavers – helped themselves to the stash of posts and used them to help build a dam. I tried locating said beavers but they were (gone on arrival).”

Story continues below advertisement

Rickards said, jokingly, no charges will be laid.

“Who could really blame these little bucktooth bandits, considering the price of wood these days?” he said.

The town of Porcupine Plain is approximately 260 km east of Saskatoon.

0:34 Saskatoon beaver video goes viral Saskatoon beaver video goes viral – Oct 29, 2020