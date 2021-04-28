‘Uniquely Canadian’: Busy beavers knock out B.C. town’s internet for 36 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the northern B.C. town of Tumbler Ridge suddenly found themselves without many modern conveniences recently.

Further investigation discovered it was a uniquely Canadian service disruption.

Just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, nearly 1,000 Tumbler Ridge residents lost their internet, TV or mobile service.

Telus technicians scrambled to determine what had happened and discovered their main cable, which was buried a metre underground, had been exposed.

The four and a half inch conduit had been breached and the was cable severed in multiple locations.

Turns out, the saboteurs were beavers.

They had dug down to the cable and actually used some of the material to build their dam.

A look at the damage the beavers had done to the Telus cable. Courtesy: Telus.

This picture shows how the beavers used some of the cable material to build their dam. Courtesy: Telus.

Technicians went to work in the partially frozen ground and got services back up by Sunday afternoon.

