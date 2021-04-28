Menu

Canada

‘Uniquely Canadian’: Busy beavers knock out B.C. town’s internet for 36 hours

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 2:38 pm
A file photo of a beaver is shown here. View image in full screen
A file photo of a beaver is shown here. Rideau Valley Wildlife Sanctuary / Global News

Residents of the northern B.C. town of Tumbler Ridge suddenly found themselves without many modern conveniences recently.

Further investigation discovered it was a uniquely Canadian service disruption.

Just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, nearly 1,000 Tumbler Ridge residents lost their internet, TV or mobile service.

Click to play video: 'Video shows Toronto animal services retrieve beaver from Royal York subway station' Video shows Toronto animal services retrieve beaver from Royal York subway station
Video shows Toronto animal services retrieve beaver from Royal York subway station – Mar 25, 2021

Telus technicians scrambled to determine what had happened and discovered their main cable, which was buried a metre underground, had been exposed.

Story continues below advertisement

The four and a half inch conduit had been breached and the was cable severed in multiple locations.

Trending Stories

Turns out, the saboteurs were beavers.

Read more: Beaver ends up inside Toronto’s Royal York subway station

They had dug down to the cable and actually used some of the material to build their dam.

A look at the damage the beavers had done to the Telus cable. Courtesy: Telus
A look at the damage the beavers had done to the Telus cable. Courtesy: Telus.
This picture shows how the beavers used some of the cable material to build their dam. Courtesy: Telus
This picture shows how the beavers used some of the cable material to build their dam. Courtesy: Telus.

Technicians went to work in the partially frozen ground and got services back up by Sunday afternoon.

