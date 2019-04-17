Man pulls iguana from shirt, swings it by its tail before throwing it at restaurant manager

A man in Ohio was arrested after police said he pulled an iguana out from under his shirt, swung the lizard around his head by its tail before chucking it at a Perkins restaurant manager.

Painesville police said officers responded to a call of an unruly customer at the all-day breakfast joint just before noon on Tuesday.

Police said the 49-year-old man somehow had the reptile stored in his shirt before he flung it at the manager. He left the casual dining restaurant shortly after.

Authorities located the man a short distance away, where he allegedly resisted arrest.

“The suspect’s iguana, whom we have affectionately named Copper, was seized by the officers,” the police force said in a statement. “Copper was later released to the Lake County Humane Society who will be taking Copper to a vet so he can be checked for injuries.”

The man was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty.

It’s unclear as to what led the suspect to tossing the lizard at the manager.