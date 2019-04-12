‘Trivago Guy’ Tim Williams arrested for driving while intoxicated

U.S. actor Tim Williams, best known as Trivago Guy — the dishevelled pitchman for travel website Trivago.com — was arrested in Houston after police said they found the man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Houston police said Williams was found behind the wheel of a car Wednesday afternoon in a live lane of traffic with his foot on the brake, the Houston Chronicle reported.

According to KPRC-TV, the 52-year-old Houston native failed a field sobriety test and submitted to a blood draw to test for booze. Williams was also ordered to have a mental health evaluation and was later released from a county jail on a $100 bond.

In a statement, a Trivago spokesperson said the company is aware of an arrest but “do not have the full details of the situation.”

“We want to make clear that Trivago treats such incidents very seriously and strongly condemns drinking and driving, which poses a risk to others and goes against the Trivago culture,” the spokesperson said.

The actor and musician became an internet sensation in 2014 after appearing in several commercials for the German-based travel company, appearing scruffy, unkempt, and not wearing a belt with his pants.

The company then launched a “Trivago Guy” makeover contest to help clean up his appearance.

“We’ve heard your cries, America – you think ‘Trivago Guy’ needs a makeover,” the company announced at the time.

In November, Williams appeared in a new commercial “looking a bit more respectable now.”

“Tim may have a new wardrobe and haircut in our latest commercials, but his message remains the same,” a spokesperson said at the time. “Whether you wear a belt or not, trivago.com can help you find your ideal hotel at a great price.”