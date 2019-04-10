Trending
Woman calls 911 reporting home invader — it was just a trapped Roomba

Authorities from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from woman who suspected an intruder had locked themselves in her bathroom.

Fearing that a possible home invader has locked themselves in your bathroom must suck. Having police officers storm the washroom with guns drawn, only to find said suspect is nothing but a robotic vacuum, must suck even more.

That’s exactly what happened to a woman house-sitting for a family in Portland, Ore., on Monday.

Authorities from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a woman who suspected an intruder had locked themselves in her bathroom. The caller told dispatch she could see shadows under the bathroom door.

Multiple police units responded to the home just before 2 p.m., surrounding the house. A canine unit was also dispatched to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said deputies heard a noise coming from the washroom, prompting calls from the officers for the suspect to surrender.

After several failed attempts, deputies stormed the washroom with guns drawn and encountered a suspect.

“An automated robot vacuum,” the sheriff’s office said. “We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner.”

Sgt. Danny DiPietro told the Oregonian that this type of call was a first for him.

“In 13 years, this is my first Roomba burglar,” DiPietro said. “Never had anything like this.”

The sheriff’s office posted a “most wanted” poster on Facebook, noting they had captured the suspect.

“We’re all just still having a good laugh about it,” DiPietro told the newspaper.

