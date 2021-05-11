Menu

Entertainment

Entrance road into Sadlon Arena to be named after late hockey idol Dale Hawerchuck

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 3:00 pm
Barrie council voted unanimously in favour of the change, which would see signage installed at the front of the Sadlon Arena, identifying the entranceway as Dale Hawerchuk Way. View image in full screen
Barrie council voted unanimously in favour of the change, which would see signage installed at the front of the Sadlon Arena, identifying the entranceway as Dale Hawerchuk Way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan

The entrance road into the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont., will be named after late hockey idol and longtime Barrie Colts coach Dale Hawerchuk.

On Monday evening, Barrie city council voted unanimously in favour of the change, which would see signage installed at the entrance of the Sadlon Arena, off of Bayview Drive, identifying the entranceway on the property as Dale Hawerchuk Way.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets star, Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk dead at 57

“It’s the entrance road into the (Sadlon Arena) on the (Sadlon Arena) property,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman clarified at Monday’s council meeting.

“We won’t be renaming that section of Bayview Drive.”

Council also voted for city staff to work with the Barrie Colts to determine an unveiling date that would coincide with other events being planned to honour Hawerchuk.

Read more: Charity event to hit Muskoka this weekend in memory of Dale Hawerchuk

Hawerchuk was the Barrie Colts’ head coach for nine years and a former superstar hockey player with the Winnipeg Jets.

He passed away at the age of 57 in August 2020 following a battle with cancer.

Click to play video: 'Fans reflect on Dale Hawerchuk’s legacy' Fans reflect on Dale Hawerchuk’s legacy
