Former Winnipeg Jet Dale Hawerchuk dead at 57

Send this page to someone via email

Dale Hawerchuk, former Winnipeg Jets star and longtime Barrie Colts head coach, has died, according to his son.

Erik Hawerchuk posted on social media Tuesday afternoon that his father had passed away after a battle with cancer.

After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong pic.twitter.com/xZ1xcaqAOv — Eric Hawerchuk (@EricHawerchuk) August 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The Hall of Fame centre wore Winnipeg colours from ’81 through the 1989-90 season, and although he played his last game as a Jet 30 years ago, Hawerchuk has been on Manitobans’ minds in recent months due to his battle with stomach cancer.

On April 13, Hawerchuk finished his final round of chemotherapy in a Barrie, Ont., hospital, and he told 680 CJOB it feels good to be on the other side of something he didn’t know he would survive.

“It’s kind of nice that from my first diagnosis at the end of August, that this was the original plan and I’ve arrived at the end of it,” he said.

Hawerchuk had surgery to remove part of his colon and his entire stomach, and there were a number of points, he said, where he felt like he was on his deathbed.

“At first, it really feels like a death sentence, and then you realize that this thing is beatable — a lot of people have beat cancer.

“My prognosis was not good. My surgeon was pretty blunt right at the start.”

Unfortunately, Hawerchuk’s family posted that his cancer had returned in July.

Story continues below advertisement