Sports

Charity event to hit Muskoka this weekend in memory of Dale Hawerchuk

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 2:04 pm
This weekend, a charity event will be held by Hawerchuk Strong, an initiative that supports causes close to the heart of the late Dale Hawerchuk and his family.

The campaign’s event is the first since Dale Hawerchuk’s death on Aug. 18.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets star, Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk dead at 57

The former NHLer and Barrie Colts coach passed away at the age of 57 following a year-long battle with stomach cancer.

Saturday’s event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Port Carling, Ont., in the Turtle Jack’s parking lot.

“We decided last week we were going to try this,” said Eric Hawerchuk, Dale’s son, who is a professional golfer.

“We had a donation come in from Ward Seymour, who’s part owner alongside Howie Campbell of the Barrie Colts, and he kind of wanted us to do something up for the long weekend in the Muskoka area.”

Eric said the Colts’ bus will be making an appearance, along with some of Dale’s old hockey teammates.

Trending Stories

“It’ll just be nice to kind of thank people personally, and if they come by, they can make a donation of $20 or more, and they’ll get a T-shirt,” Eric added.

Read more: Former NHL star, longtime OHL coach, Dale Hawerchuk’s cancer returns

“I just want to thank all my friends and [Dale’s] fans that have all reached out and sent such kind words about him. I’d sit with him and read them a lot, and that meant a lot to him to see all the nice things people had to say.”
Eric said Saturday’s event will be aimed at creating awareness about Hawerchuk Strong.

The campaign plans to donate its funds to Easter Seals Ontario, an organization that helps children with physical disabilities, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., and the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, among others.

