Sports

Former NHL star, longtime OHL coach, Dale Hawerchuk’s cancer returns

By Amber McGuckin Global News

Dale Hawerchuk, former NHL star and longtime Barrie Colts head coach, is dealing with a recurrence of cancer, according to his family.

Hawerchuk’s son, Eric Hawerchuk, tweeted on Sunday morning that his father is “back in his fight against cancer due to a resurgence of this terrible disease. We are praying for him and he will continue to fight hard.”

Back in April his son had shared an update that his father completed chemotherapy treatments and the family was hoping this was the end of his battle with cancer.

Trending Stories

Read more: Dale Hawerchuk, longtime Barrie Colts coach, finishes final round of chemotherapy

The Hockey Hall of Famer has been battling stomach cancer.

He played with the Winnipeg Jets from 1981-1990.

Hawerchuk is also the longest-serving coach in the history of the Barrie Colts. He led the team to the Ontario Hockey League playoffs in six of his nine seasons.

