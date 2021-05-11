Nova Scotia RCMP charge man with sexual assaulting 15-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in a case involving a 15-year-old girl, West Hants District RCMP said on Tuesday.

On April 29, police say the man was driving the girl from Windsor to Hantsport. During the drive, police say that the man asked the victim to touch him in a sexual manner, and that the man had also touched the victim sexually.

Police said arrested the 34-year-old man later that day without incident.

Frederick Davis, of Windsor, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

Davis has since been released from custody and will appear in Windsor provincial court on June 28 at 10 a.m.

