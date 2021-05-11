Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP charge man with sexual assaulting 15-year-old girl

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 10:02 am
Nova Scotia RCMP charge man with sexual assaulting 15-year-old girl - image View image in full screen
Alex_Schmidt via Getty Images

A 34-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in a case involving a 15-year-old girl, West Hants District RCMP said on Tuesday.

On April 29, police say the man was driving the girl from Windsor to Hantsport. During the drive, police say that the man asked the victim to touch him in a sexual manner, and that the man had also touched the victim sexually.

READ MORE: After 4 years, bill requiring sexual assault training for new judges becomes law

Police said arrested the 34-year-old man later that day without incident.

Trending Stories

Frederick Davis, of Windsor, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

Davis has since been released from custody and will appear in Windsor provincial court on June 28 at 10 a.m.

