Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect charged by Steinbach RCMP in non-lethal shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 3:43 pm
RCMP Steinbach detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Steinbach detachment. RCMP

A Steinbach man was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the afternoon of May 5, Manitoba RCMP said.

The victim, 31, was found outside the local hospital in Steinbach by police, who determined the shooting took place at a rural residence near Pansy in the Rural Municipality of Hanover.

Read more: 2 men injured in early morning shooting, Winnipeg police say

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP arrested a 28-year-old suspect Friday at a home in the Rural Municipality of Emerson-Franklin.

Trending Stories

The man is in custody facing charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, and various weapons and ammunition possession charges.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Selkirk Avenue shooting' Selkirk Avenue shooting
Selkirk Avenue shooting – Jan 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagShooting tagRCMP Manitoba tagSteinbach tagSteinbach RCMP tagcrime in Manitoba tagSteinbach shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers