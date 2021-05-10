Suspect charged by Steinbach RCMP in non-lethal shooting

A Steinbach man was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the afternoon of May 5, Manitoba RCMP said.
The victim, 31, was found outside the local hospital in Steinbach by police, who determined the shooting took place at a rural residence near Pansy in the Rural Municipality of Hanover.
RCMP arrested a 28-year-old suspect Friday at a home in the Rural Municipality of Emerson-Franklin.
Trending Stories
The man is in custody facing charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, and various weapons and ammunition possession charges.
Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.
Selkirk Avenue shooting
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments