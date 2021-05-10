Suspect charged by Steinbach RCMP in non-lethal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A Steinbach man was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the afternoon of May 5, Manitoba RCMP said.

The victim, 31, was found outside the local hospital in Steinbach by police, who determined the shooting took place at a rural residence near Pansy in the Rural Municipality of Hanover.

May 5, Steinbach #rcmpmb responded to a report of a 31yo male suffering from gunshot wounds outside the local hospital. He was taken to a Wpg hospital with non-life threatening injuries. On May 7, 28yo Buddy Octroworch was arrested & charged. More details: https://t.co/YLmRKM2E3t — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 10, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP arrested a 28-year-old suspect Friday at a home in the Rural Municipality of Emerson-Franklin.

The man is in custody facing charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, and various weapons and ammunition possession charges.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.

0:49 Selkirk Avenue shooting Selkirk Avenue shooting – Jan 18, 2021