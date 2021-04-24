Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 men injured in early morning shooting: Winnipeg police

By Ryan Brandt Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 5:37 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating after two men were shot early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a city hospital around 5:30 a.m. after two men in their 20’s were brought in with gunshot wounds.

Read more: Winnipeg cops charge suspect in million-dollar auto shop arson

One man was critically injured and remains in hospital while the other man was released.

Police say they believe the men were shot at while they were in a vehicle in the city’s North End. They are asking anyone who may have heard the gunshots to contact them.

Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceShootingWinnipeg policewinnipegCrime StoppersGunshotsMajor Crimes

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers