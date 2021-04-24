2 men injured in early morning shooting: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after two men were shot early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a city hospital around 5:30 a.m. after two men in their 20’s were brought in with gunshot wounds.

One man was critically injured and remains in hospital while the other man was released.

Police say they believe the men were shot at while they were in a vehicle in the city’s North End. They are asking anyone who may have heard the gunshots to contact them.

Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement