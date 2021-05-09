Wildfire in Sandilands Provincial Forest deemed out of control: officials

Send this page to someone via email

A forest fire in southern Manitoba is out of control after starting on Saturday, according to province officials.

As of Sunday morning, the fire was 800 hectares and continued to grow in Sandilands Provincial Forest through the day as winds gusted to 50 km/h through the afternoon, according to the province’s fire map.

View image in full screen Conservation officers watch as a water bomber attacks a fire in Sandilands Provincial Forest. Corey Callaghan/Global news

It is currently the only fire deemed out of control in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“Manitoba Wildfire Service crews and water bombers, in coordination with local resources, are responding to a large fire near the community of Sandilands in the southeast corner of the province. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” said Conservation and Climate in a fire bulletin update.

“Due to continued dry conditions, strong winds and predicted warming weather, burning permit restrictions are being expanded across southeastern Manitoba, effective Sunday, May 9.”

It appears to be the largest fire so far this year.

Sandilands Provincial Forest is located 94 km southeast of Winnipeg.

View image in full screen A water bomber above Sandilands Provincial Forest Sunday. Corey Callaghan/Global news

Most of southern Manitoba is in a severe drought situation, with little precipitation through the winter and only a few rainshowers this spring.

View image in full screen Southern Manitoba was in a severe drought situation as of May 1, 2021. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada