Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire in Sandilands Provincial Forest deemed out of control: officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 9, 2021 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Sandilands Fire on Sunday, May 9, 2021' Sandilands Fire on Sunday, May 9, 2021
A fire in Sandilands Provincial Forest burns on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Corey Callaghan/Global News

A forest fire in southern Manitoba is out of control after starting on Saturday, according to province officials.

As of Sunday morning, the fire was 800 hectares and continued to grow in Sandilands Provincial Forest through the day as winds gusted to 50 km/h through the afternoon, according to the province’s fire map.

Conservation officers watch as a water bomber attacks a fire in Sandilands Provincial Forest. View image in full screen
Conservation officers watch as a water bomber attacks a fire in Sandilands Provincial Forest. Corey Callaghan/Global news

It is currently the only fire deemed out of control in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“Manitoba Wildfire Service crews and water bombers, in coordination with local resources, are responding to a large fire near the community of Sandilands in the southeast corner of the province. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” said Conservation and Climate in a fire bulletin update.

Trending Stories

“Due to continued dry conditions, strong winds and predicted warming weather, burning permit restrictions are being expanded across southeastern Manitoba, effective Sunday, May 9.”

It appears to be the largest fire so far this year.

Sandilands Provincial Forest is located 94 km southeast of Winnipeg.

A water bomber above Sandilands Provincial Forest Sunday. View image in full screen
A water bomber above Sandilands Provincial Forest Sunday. Corey Callaghan/Global news

Most of southern Manitoba is in a severe drought situation, with little precipitation through the winter and only a few rainshowers this spring.

Southern Manitoba was in a severe drought situation as of May 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Southern Manitoba was in a severe drought situation as of May 1, 2021. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWildfire tagForest Fire tagManitoba fire tagmanitoba forest fires tagsandilands fire tagsandilands provincial fire tagsandilands provincial forest fire tagsandilands provincial park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers