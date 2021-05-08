‘No significant growth’ to Parkland County wildfire overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Parkland County said Saturday morning there was no significant growth overnight of a wildfire that’s been burning west of Edmonton.

The wildfire sparked west of Tomahawk, Alta., on Thursday afternoon. By Friday afternoon, it had grown to be about 2,220 hectares in size.

In an update at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Parkland County said the fire was not moving and remained at 2,220 hectares in size.

“The fire is not yet being held, but with the help of some much-needed overnight precipitation, fire crews continue to work to contain this wildfire,” the update stated.

“We continue to ask everyone to avoid the area for their safety and the safety of our fire crews as they fight this wildfire.”

View image in full screen A map of the wildfire burning near Tomahawk, Alta., Saturday, May 8, 2021. Credit, Parkland County

Rain is in the forecast for central Alberta on Saturday, with upwards of 10 mm expected in some regions.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued early Friday morning and remained in place Saturday for residents located within the area of Highway 22 and Range Road 63 and between Township roads 510 and 524.

A reception centre is set up at the Tomahawk and District Sports Arena (51122 AB-759, Tomahawk, Alta. T0E 2H0.) All evacuees are asked to register online or by phone: 780-203-3258.

More than 60 firefighters continue to battle the blaze, including crews from Parkland, Stony Plain, Brazeau County, Yellowhead County, High Level, Clearwater County and Alberta Forestry, as well as private fire contractors.

Tomahawk is a hamlet located about 95 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

