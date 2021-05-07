Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Regina vaccine drive-thru at Evraz Place temporarily closes Friday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Sask. epidemiologist on second vaccination doses, re-opening' Sask. epidemiologist on second vaccination doses, re-opening
WATCH: Saskatchewan epidemiologist Nazeem Muhajarine tells Global News Morning the province needs to ramp up their focus on giving second COVID-19 vaccinations, along with immunizing the younger population.

Regina’s COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru at Evraz Place has closed, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) website.

Read more: All Saskatchewan residents 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by May 20: officials

A portal listing wait times for the clinic indicated that it was closed as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the drive-thru and walk-in immunization clinic schedule, the Regina drive-thru is set to re-open on May 14 and 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

An emailed statement from the SHA explained that as vaccine doses are allocated to pharmacies, SHA clinic options may vary day to day.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan vaccinating youth 12+, announce second dose rollout

For information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics and appointments, see the SHA’s website.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan looking into possibility of mixing COVID-19 vaccines if supply is low' Saskatchewan looking into possibility of mixing COVID-19 vaccines if supply is low
Saskatchewan looking into possibility of mixing COVID-19 vaccines if supply is low
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagCoronavirus Vaccine tagRegina News tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan Health Authority tagRegina COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers