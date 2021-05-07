COVID-19: Regina vaccine drive-thru at Evraz Place temporarily closes Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru at Evraz Place has closed, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) website.

A portal listing wait times for the clinic indicated that it was closed as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

TY #Regina! We have closed the drive-thru immunization site line up (vaccine supply almost exhausted). The site closure is temporary until more vaccine becomes available next week. Those in front of the @CityofRegina vehicle, pls stay in line & you'll get your vaccination. pic.twitter.com/kQAM8F5yZt — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) May 7, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

According to the drive-thru and walk-in immunization clinic schedule, the Regina drive-thru is set to re-open on May 14 and 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

An emailed statement from the SHA explained that as vaccine doses are allocated to pharmacies, SHA clinic options may vary day to day.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics and appointments, see the SHA’s website.

0:50 Saskatchewan looking into possibility of mixing COVID-19 vaccines if supply is low Saskatchewan looking into possibility of mixing COVID-19 vaccines if supply is low