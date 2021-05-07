COVID-19: Regina vaccine drive-thru at Evraz Place temporarily closes Friday

Regina’s COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru at Evraz Place has closed, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) website.
A portal listing wait times for the clinic indicated that it was closed as of 4 p.m. on Friday.
According to the drive-thru and walk-in immunization clinic schedule, the Regina drive-thru is set to re-open on May 14 and 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
An emailed statement from the SHA explained that as vaccine doses are allocated to pharmacies, SHA clinic options may vary day to day.
For information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics and appointments, see the SHA’s website.
