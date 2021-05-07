All Saskatchewan residents 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by May 20: officials

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government released a proposed age-based immunization eligibility schedule on Friday, indicating that all residents age 12 and over should be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 20.

Officials said the schedule is subject to vaccine delivery, and schedules may need to be revised if there are delayed shipments.

The proposed schedule is as follows:

May 8 – Ages 32-plus

May 10 – Ages 29-plus

May 12 – Age 26-plus

May 14 – Age 23-plus

May 16 – Ages 20-plus

May 18 – Ages 16-plus

May 20 – Ages 12-plus

The government added that this schedule applies to all immunization clinics, including booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-ins, pharmacies and mobile clinics.

“Our ability to reach our targets is limited only by the amount of vaccine we receive but remember that once you are eligible to receive a vaccine, you are always eligible. You will have clinic options available and should continue to take the first vaccine that is available to you,” Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said.

Currently, individuals aged 35 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Officials said more details will be announced in the future when the age eligibility drops to 12-plus.

The proposed schedule of vaccine eligibility applies to first dose vaccination only, officials explained. On Thursday, officials said there will be a period of overlap when both first and second doses are administered.

Starting May 17, residents aged 85 and older who received their first doses by Feb. 15 will be eligible to receive their second dose.

