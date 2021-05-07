Mountie and fire chief rescue big dog from steep cliff in B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A large B.C. dog is safe and sound, following a daring rescue from a cliff in B.C.’s Interior.

Chevy, a seven-year-old, 80-pound American Bulldog Terrier cross, got stuck on a rocky ledge overlooking a 30-metre (98-foot) deep rocky canyon above Mimi Falls last Wednesday.

The rescue effort was set in motion when a good Samaritan hiked out of the area into cellular range to call the RCMP on behalf of Chevy’s elderly owners.

Margot Wikjord. Margot Wikjord

A local Mountie hiked into the area and found Chevy stuck on a steep dirt embankment about three metres below the lip of the cliff.

The officer then called in help from nearby Logan Lake’s fire chief.

“The two first responders quickly worked together, and using climbing and rappelling gear, the pair safely retrieved Chevy from the ledge,” RCMP Southeast District spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a media release.

Chevy was returned to her owners unhurt, following the successful rope rescue.

