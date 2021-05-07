Menu

News

Mountie and fire chief rescue big dog from steep cliff in B.C. Interior

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 4:47 pm
RCMP officer Cst. Kyle Vanditmars with Chevy, following a successful rescue last week. View image in full screen
RCMP officer Cst. Kyle Vanditmars with Chevy, following a successful rescue last week. BC RCMP

A large B.C. dog is safe and sound, following a daring rescue from a cliff in B.C.’s Interior.

Chevy, a seven-year-old, 80-pound American Bulldog Terrier cross, got stuck on a rocky ledge overlooking a 30-metre (98-foot) deep rocky canyon above Mimi Falls last Wednesday.

Read more: ‘Hollywood ending’ for lost B.C. dog who crossed mighty Columbia River three times

The rescue effort was set in motion when a good Samaritan hiked out of the area into cellular range to call the RCMP on behalf of Chevy’s elderly owners.

Margot Wikjord
Margot Wikjord. Margot Wikjord
Margot Wikjord View image in full screen
Margot Wikjord. Margot Wikjord

A local Mountie hiked into the area and found Chevy stuck on a steep dirt embankment about three metres below the lip of the cliff.

The officer then called in help from nearby Logan Lake’s fire chief.

“The two first responders quickly worked together, and using climbing and rappelling gear, the pair safely retrieved Chevy from the ledge,” RCMP Southeast District spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a media release.

Chevy was returned to her owners unhurt, following the successful rope rescue.

