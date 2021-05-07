People aged 30+ living in Summerland, Rutland eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Interior Health announced Friday morning that residents who live in Summerland or Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health authority said those areas are currently considered high-transmission neighbourhoods.
People hoping to get the vaccine are being told to register, so they can be notified when they are eligible to receive their shot.
