Canada

People aged 30+ living in Summerland, Rutland eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 3:34 pm
Interior Health has now opened up vaccinations to anybody 30 years of age or older if they live in Summerland, Golden or Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Interior Health has now opened up vaccinations to anybody 30 years of age or older if they live in Summerland, Golden or Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood. Jules Knox / Global News

Interior Health announced Friday morning that residents who live in Summerland or Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authority said those areas are currently considered high-transmission neighbourhoods.

Read more: ‘COVID-19 has only heightened the crisis’ — Vernon businesses call for action on labour shortage

People hoping to get the vaccine are being told to register, so they can be notified when they are eligible to receive their shot.

Click to play video: 'Symptoms of B.C. woman who developed rare blood clot following AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Symptoms of B.C. woman who developed rare blood clot following AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Symptoms of B.C. woman who developed rare blood clot following AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
