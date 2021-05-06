Okanagan Rail Trail to be extended to waterfront in downtown Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Okanagan Rail Trail will soon be extended to downtown Kelowna’s waterfront.

On Thursday, the City of Kelowna announced that Manhattan Drive will undergo temporary construction for a pathway extending the rail trail to the waterfront.

Construction will start Monday, May 10, and Manhattan Drive will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic from Sunset Drive to Ellis Street.

In order to accommodate the pathway, on-street parking will be removed from the north side of Manhattan Drive, though public parking with continue to be available on the south side of the street.

The city says the $180,000-project will include a temporary three-metre-wide bicycle path, “which will provide a quieter, separated route for people walking and using bike lanes to connect to downtown.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city also said depending on future redevelopment, the pathway could be converted into a permanent four-metre-wide multi-use pathway.

The rail trail extension is expected to be complete by mid-June.

2:28 Etiquette urged when using the Okanagan Rail Trail Etiquette urged when using the Okanagan Rail Trail – Apr 25, 2019