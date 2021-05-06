Bear alert in effect for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A bear alert is in effect for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley neighbourhood.

According to WildSafeBC Central Okanagan, a cinnamon-coloured black bear was recently sighted by multiple residents around the upper Horizon Drive area.

However, WildSafeBC says the bear is thought to widely travel around the Rose Valley neighbourhood.

“Please be advised this bear is believed to be habituated to humans, meaning it will tolerate you in close proximity,” WildSafeBC Central Okanagan said on its Facebook page.

“It also knows how to find unnatural foods — garbage, bird seed, etc. For the safety of both the residents and the bear please secure/remove all possible attractants or food sources on your property.”

Story continues below advertisement

WildSafeBC says that includes taking down bird feeders and keeping garbage stored in a shed or garage, or indoors, and to wait until the morning of trash day before placing it outside for collection.

2:06 Fredericton family has close encounter with bear Fredericton family has close encounter with bear