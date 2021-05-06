Menu

Canada

Bear alert in effect for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley neighbourhood

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 8:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Bear fails to break into garbage storage shed' Bear fails to break into garbage storage shed
WildSafeBC Central Okanagan has issued a bear alert for West Kelowna's Rose Valley neighbourhood, and is asking area residents to keep their garbage secured. One year ago, an area resident captured a bear unsuccessfully trying to break into a garbage storage shed.

A bear alert is in effect for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley neighbourhood.

According to WildSafeBC Central Okanagan, a cinnamon-coloured black bear was recently sighted by multiple residents around the upper Horizon Drive area.

However, WildSafeBC says the bear is thought to widely travel around the Rose Valley neighbourhood.

Read more: B.C. man attacked by grizzly bear, escapes serious injury: Conservation Officer Service

“Please be advised this bear is believed to be habituated to humans, meaning it will tolerate you in close proximity,” WildSafeBC Central Okanagan said on its Facebook page.

“It also knows how to find unnatural foods — garbage, bird seed, etc. For the safety of both the residents and the bear please secure/remove all possible attractants or food sources on your property.”

WildSafeBC says that includes taking down bird feeders and keeping garbage stored in a shed or garage, or indoors, and to wait until the morning of trash day before placing it outside for collection.

Click to play video: 'Fredericton family has close encounter with bear' Fredericton family has close encounter with bear
Fredericton family has close encounter with bear
