B.C. man attacked by grizzly bear, escapes serious injury: Conservation Officer Service

A B.C. man and his two dogs escaped serious injury following a suspected grizzly bear attack on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS), the attack happened in the Shuswap, with the man suffering bites to his leg after the bear came charging out of the bush.

The man had been walking his dogs on his property in Malakwa, northeast of Sicamous, when one dog ran into the bush, causing a commotion.

The COS says the bear came charging out and bit the man, while his other dog engaged the bear.

The dogs had only minor scratches, while the man was treated and released from hospital.

The COS said its Predator Attack Team (PAT) interviewed the man and investigated the scene, which included using a drone to visually sweep the area.

“The PAT concluded this was a surprise defensive attack, and the bear will be left alone,” said the COS.

The incident, said the COS, is a reminder to take precautions when in the wilderness to avoid any encounters with wildlife.

“Making noise when walking outside can help lessen the chances of surprising a bear,” said the COS. “Pet owners should also be aware that off-leash animals can potentially provoke an attack.”

For more information about bear encounters, visit this provincial website.

