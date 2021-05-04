Menu

Environment

Black bear cubs rescued near Lac du Bonnet

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 11:07 am
A black bear cub brought in to Black Bear Rescue Manitoba on the weekend. View image in full screen
A black bear cub brought in to Black Bear Rescue Manitoba on the weekend. Black Bear Rescue Manitoba / Facebook

A Manitoba animal rescue has taken in two black bear cubs in the past week — both from the Lac du Bonnet area.

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba, the province’s first and only bear rehabilitation centre, said it didn’t have details on why the bears — which may or may not be from the same litter — weren’t with their mothers.

Read more: Bear in Winnipeg neighbourhood back in wild, unharmed, conservation says

The bear cub that arrived at Black Bear Rescue Manitoba on April 28. View image in full screen
The bear cub that arrived at Black Bear Rescue Manitoba on April 28. Black Bear Rescue Manitoba / Facebook

“It’s not possible to know if they’re from the same litter without doing an actual DNA test, but they look nothing at all alike (although you can’t rely solely on that),” the rescue said in a weekend social media post.

The first cub was brought to the rescue on April 28 after being discovered all alone, huddled under a deck by cottagers near Lac du Bonnet, and the second arrived Saturday via Manitoba Conservation officers.

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba said all incoming cubs are kept quarantined at first, but that it anticipates the two bears will become fast friends.

Click to play video: 'Black Bear Rescue Manitoba' Black Bear Rescue Manitoba
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba – Jul 27, 2020
