Vaccine eligibility age drops to 40 in Manitoba; new supersite opens in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans aged 40 and older, and Indigenous people aged 18 and over are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A new supersite at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation North, 770 Leila Ave., also opened in Winnipeg Friday and appointments can now be made for the Gimli supersite, which is opening later this month.

The province made the announcement Friday among numerous other measures relating to COVID-19, including a doubling of enforcement fines, a new five-day COVID-19 sick day program, an update on ICUs and hospitals and new public health orders.

In addition, all adults aged 18 and over are still eligible to be vaccinated if they live or work in specific jobs in Manitoba hotspots. Find more information here.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 Manitoba announces 5-day paid sick leave program Manitoba announces 5-day paid sick leave program

People who are 18 and older and who are pregnant, are a client of Community Living disABILITY Services, work in a health-care setting or are a front-line police officer or firefighter can also be vaccinated.

For more information on how to make an appointment, visit https://protectmb.ca

According to the province’s vaccine tracker, 534,647 first and second doses have been given out in Manitoba.

So far, 657,660 doses of vaccine have been delivered to the province. This includes:

432,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine;

140,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine; and

84,260 doses of the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine.