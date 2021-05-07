Police search for suspects in multi-jurisdictional vehicle and gas thefts

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’re searching for several suspects in connection with an investigation into the thefts of multiple vehicles and gasoline.

At about 5:30 p.m. on April 22, police were called to a Bradford, Ont., gas station on County Road 88 at Highway 400 for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police she was travelling on Highway 400 in her friend’s Ford Fiesta, while her friend was driving her 2006 white BMW X3.

The victim and her friend stopped at the gas station to refuel both of the cars, police say.

The woman’s friend went inside the gas station to pre-pay for the fuel and left the keys in the ignition before an unknown man got into the BMW and drove away.

Police say the woman said she noticed a dark-coloured Jeep appeared to be following the BMW.

Officers later found the stolen BMW was involved in two gas thefts — one in southwestern Ontario on the same evening and another at about 5:10 p.m. on April 27 at an Innisfil gas station at highways 89 and 400.

On the same night of the Innisfil gas theft, police found the Jeep in Mississauga.

Officers then determined that the Jeep had been stolen from a car dealership in Etobicoke.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jeff Cowie at jeff.cowie@southsimcoepolice.ca or Const. Jon Ellis at jon.ellis@southsimcoepolice.ca, call 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

