Vigil planned for corrections officer fatally shot in Delta

A vigil is set to take place Friday night for the B.C. corrections officer who was shot and killed in Delta last weekend.

The vigil for Bikramdeep Randhawa is expected to start at 6 p.m. outside Scottsdale Centre Mall where he was gunned down on Saturday.

No suspects have been identified in connection with the fatal shooting.

Delta’s police chief said Tuesday they are investigating if the shooting death was gang-related.

Investigators are working to determine a motive, including whether it was a case of mistaken identity or related to his job.

Randhawa, 29, was a corrections officer who worked at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre since 2016, B.C. Corrections confirmed Monday.

Organizers are asking attendees to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

