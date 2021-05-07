Menu

Crime

Vigil planned for corrections officer fatally shot in Delta

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'Delta police search for witnesses to Saturday’s shooting of B.C. corrections officer' Delta police search for witnesses to Saturday’s shooting of B.C. corrections officer
The Delta Police have updated their investigation into Saturday's targeted killing of Corrections Officer Bikramdeep Randhawa. The police are asking for witness to send them video, pictures and dashcam and say the shooting has all the hallmarks of a gang hit. Grace Ke reports

A vigil is set to take place Friday night for the B.C. corrections officer who was shot and killed in Delta last weekend.

The vigil for Bikramdeep Randhawa is expected to start at 6 p.m. outside Scottsdale Centre Mall where he was gunned down on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Officials update on fatal Delta shooting of B.C. corrections officer' Officials update on fatal Delta shooting of B.C. corrections officer
Officials update on fatal Delta shooting of B.C. corrections officer

No suspects have been identified in connection with the fatal shooting.

Delta’s police chief said Tuesday they are investigating if the shooting death was gang-related.

Read more: Delta police chief says shooting of corrections officer has ‘markings of gang-related’ incident

Investigators are working to determine a motive, including whether it was a case of mistaken identity or related to his job.

Read more: ‘We are deeply saddened’: B.C. corrections officer shot and killed in Delta parking lot

Randhawa, 29, was a corrections officer who worked at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre since 2016, B.C. Corrections confirmed Monday.

Organizers are asking attendees to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

— with files from Amy Judd

