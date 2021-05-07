Nova Scotia to hold COVID-19 briefing with high daily case numbers expected again

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on COVID-19 Friday.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported 182 new cases of COVID-19, setting another record daily high.

Premier Iain Rankin also warned he may impose tougher restrictions to reduce the rapid spread of the deadly virus.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia sets another daily COVID-19 record with 182 cases

New information about the province’s response to the pandemic is expected to be shared in the COVID-19 briefing scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The event will be livestreamed on this page.

New age group eligible for vaccination

On Friday, Nova Scotia announced that starting today people aged 45 to 49 can book appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

The appointments must be made online and can’t be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician.

Walk-ins will also be turned away.

1:51 N.S. hospital system on brink of being overwhelmed N.S. hospital system on brink of being overwhelmed

Public Health new way of contacting positive COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia Public Health also announced Friday it will begin contacting positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts by text message, when that is an option.

With case numbers increasing in Nova Scotia, Public Health said this will allow timely notification of positive cases and close contacts so they can immediately begin self-isolation to avoid further spread.

“The text message will advise people they have tested positive or have been identified as a close contact of someone who has COVID-19,” a statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they can expect a text message from Public Health, a call from the COVID Community Virtual Care Team for those over the age of 16, and a call from a public health nurse.

“It is critical that Nova Scotians answer calls that may display as coming from “unknown” numbers, or originate from different parts of the province,” the statement went on to say.