Crime

Kitchener man arrested after vehicle spotted going wrong way on Erb Street in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 1:07 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they made an arrest in the city of Waterloo after several residents reported a suspected drunk driver travelling the wrong way along Erb Street East.

They say a man’s vehicle hit a median on Highway 85 before it exited onto Bridgeport Road.

Read more: 2 men arrested, 1 man taken to hospital after disturbance in downtown Kitchener

The vehicle hit two others on that road before making a wrong turn.

“The driver was observed travelling westbound on the one-way street on Erb Street East and was travelling towards oncoming traffic,” police spokesperson Andre Johnson told Global News.

Police say the suspect fled his vehicle in a nearby parking lot before officers arrived at the scene but they tracked him down a short time later.

Read more: Cambridge man charged after fatal collision in Kitchener involving recycling truck

“The individual was found to be in possession of identity documents, a stolen catalytic converter and in possession of stolen licence plates,” Johnson said.

The vehicle was also allegedly stolen as well.

A 36-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and is facing a multitude of driving and stolen property-related charges.

