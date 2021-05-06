Kitchener man arrested after vehicle spotted going wrong way on Erb Street in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say they made an arrest in the city of Waterloo after several residents reported a suspected drunk driver travelling the wrong way along Erb Street East.
They say a man’s vehicle hit a median on Highway 85 before it exited onto Bridgeport Road.
The vehicle hit two others on that road before making a wrong turn.
“The driver was observed travelling westbound on the one-way street on Erb Street East and was travelling towards oncoming traffic,” police spokesperson Andre Johnson told Global News.
Police say the suspect fled his vehicle in a nearby parking lot before officers arrived at the scene but they tracked him down a short time later.
“The individual was found to be in possession of identity documents, a stolen catalytic converter and in possession of stolen licence plates,” Johnson said.
The vehicle was also allegedly stolen as well.
A 36-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and is facing a multitude of driving and stolen property-related charges.
