Crime

Cambridge man charged after fatal collision in Kitchener involving recycling truck

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 9:57 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a fatal collision involving a recycling truck that occurred in Kitchener back in February.

On Feb. 18, police said a 77-year-old woman was struck by the truck as she crossed the road near Tremaine Crescent and Tremaine Drive at around 9 a.m.

Read more: 77-year-old woman dies after being hit by recycling truck in Kitchener: police

Police said the woman succumbed to her injuries after being transported to hospital.

A 43-year-old man from Cambridge man is now facing charges of dangerous operation causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

