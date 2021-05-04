Cambridge man charged after fatal collision in Kitchener involving recycling truck

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a fatal collision involving a recycling truck that occurred in Kitchener back in February.

On Feb. 18, police said a 77-year-old woman was struck by the truck as she crossed the road near Tremaine Crescent and Tremaine Drive at around 9 a.m.

Police said the woman succumbed to her injuries after being transported to hospital.

A 43-year-old man from Cambridge man is now facing charges of dangerous operation causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

