Cambridge man charged after fatal collision in Kitchener involving recycling truck

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a fatal collision involving a recycling truck that occurred in Kitchener back in February.
On Feb. 18, police said a 77-year-old woman was struck by the truck as she crossed the road near Tremaine Crescent and Tremaine Drive at around 9 a.m.
Police said the woman succumbed to her injuries after being transported to hospital.
A 43-year-old man from Cambridge man is now facing charges of dangerous operation causing death and criminal negligence causing death.
