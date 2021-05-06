Laval street to get speed bumps after numerous complaints from residents

Send this page to someone via email

After numerous complaints about speeding from residents, Lamontagne Street in Laval is set to receive speed bumps.

Families on the residential street in the Chomedy district say the implementation of permanent mitigation measures is long overdue.

“People don’t seem to realize this is a residential area; they think this is Circuit Jacques Villeneuve. They don’t slow down,” resident Dina Federici said.

Cars can be seen driving way above the speed limit during rush hour, Federici says.

She is one of many concerned parents on the street who have filed complaints with the city. Federici alone has sent three in the last three years.

In 2018 the city installed speed radars along the straightaway, which city spokesperson Alexandre Banville said confirmed residents’ concerns that speeding was a major issue.

According to a private survey conducted by the city in the same year, on average drivers were seen going 11 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

The city has since installed temporary measures such as caution signs and reduced the speed limit to 40 kilometres an hour.

Additional stop signs were not possible, according to Banville, as the city zoning did not permit the installation.

While happy to see the city has acted, resident and parent Diana Carollo says the previous steps haven’t been enough.

“I’m not saying that it hasn’t helped — it has — but there is still that danger,” Carollo said.

She says drivers still speed around corners while children are crossing the street to get to their bus stop.

“No one stops for them. No one stops for kids to cross the street. These are simple basic safety issues that we are living daily in our corner,” Carollo said.

“We would like to see the speed bumps. We would really like to see the speed bumps. We think that would be the best solution. Because it slows you down.”

The city says work on installing the speed bumps is scheduled for sometime between fall 2021 and spring 2022.

Work was supposed to start earlier, according to Banville, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The delay has parents on edge as they say speeding will continue to be an issue until permanent fixtures are in place.

“I don’t want someone to get hit or killed on our street before the city decides to put the speed bumps in,” Federici said.

