Peterborough man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography: police

A Peterborough man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography online investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on April 29, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the city where various electronics were located and seized.

Then on Wednesday, police arrested one man.

Raymond Parsons, 36, of Peterborough, was charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday at which time he was released.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 27.

The Peterborough Police is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

