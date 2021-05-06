Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 10:14 am
An officer in Saskatchewan's ICE Unit says offenders are using everyday applications to share and access child porn.
A Peterborough man faces several child pornography charges following an online investigation. File Photo / Global News

A Peterborough man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography online investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on April 29, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the city where various electronics were located and seized.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with child pornography possession: police

Then on Wednesday, police arrested one man.

Raymond Parsons, 36, of Peterborough, was charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday at which time he was released.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 27.

The Peterborough Police is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
